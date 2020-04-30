1000 TL social assistance application details are among the topics that are curious on the internet. 1000 TL pandemic social assistance application for citizens in need continues. Citizens, who will enter some information into the system for social assistance applications received through e-government, will wait for an assessment by the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services accordingly. 1000 TL aid application result inquiry can be performed on the same screen. So, how is the e-Government 1000 TL social assistance application made and when is the 1000 TL aid given? Here are all the details about pandemic benefits applications

1000 TL pandemic social assistance application continues to attract attention from many. The 1000 TL pandemic social assistance to be allocated to the accounts by the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services is provided through E-Government. You can make a pre-application by accessing the e-State system to receive the 1000 TL pandemic social assistance under social support. So, how is the 1000 TL pandemic social assistance application made from? Here e State pandemic social welfare application page

WHAT ARE THE 1000 TL SOCIAL ASSISTANCE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

The 1000 TL social assistance application, which continues with Phase 3 this week, continues to be made via E-Government. The amount of 1000 TL pandemic social assistance to be allocated to the accounts of citizens who meet the conditions will not be collected by public workers under 4 / A and civil servants under 4 / C. The 1000 TL pandemic social assistance application to be made through E-Government will be allocated to those who fully meet the conditions.

The Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services, which will make a social aid of 1000 TL per household, started the social assistance application process announced last week as Phase 3. After the 1000 lira aid application, which thousands of people completed the application process, the eyes were turned to the inquiry screen.

After the social assistance application, evaluations will be made on a household basis, not on an individual basis. In other words, the application of 5 people in the same household and the application of 1 person will come to the same result.

The application will not be evaluated if someone in the applicant’s household has the following scopes:

Those who benefited from the 1000 TL cash support provided within the scope of Pandemi Social Support Program Phase 1 and Phase 2,

Public workers under Article 4 / a of Law No. 5510,

Civil servants within the scope of article 4 / c of Law No. 5510,

Income or monthly income (retirees) from the Social Security Institution (SGK),

Those who benefit from İŞKUR Unemployment Allowance,

Beneficiaries of İŞKUR Short Work Allowance

