When will the 60th anniversary stamps be released and how can I order Royal Mail designs for the Rolling Stones stamps?

The 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, who formed in London in 1962, is commemorated by the 12 Royal Mail stamp designs.

The Rolling Stones will be honored with a special set of stamps released by Royal Mail.

The commemorative designs honor the legendary rock band, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the stamps, including how to order them directly from Royal Mail.

The 12 designs depict some of the Rolling Stones’ most famous performances over the course of their 60-year career, which began in London in 1962.

They commemorate events like the band’s performance in London’s Hyde Park on July 5, 1969, just two days after founding member Brian Jones’ death.

The Stones In The Park was a free outdoor concert that featured replacement guitarist Mick Taylor, who was later replaced by Ronnie Wood.

The stamps were designed in collaboration with Royal Mail and Wood, Sir Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards, the band’s surviving members.

The designs also honor Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer, who passed away in August of last year at the age of 80.

Eight stamps feature the band onstage, with performances such as the Knebworth show in August 1976 and the Rotterdam show in August 1995 commemorated.

Two portraits of the band and two reproductions of their vintage world tour posters round out the remaining four.

The stamps, which are a mix of 1st class and £1.70 stamps, will be available from January 20, but you can order them now from Royal Mail.

The four miniature portrait and poster stamps are priced at £5.10 each, while the eight performance stamps are priced at £10.20 each.

Limited edition stamp books and envelopes are also available, as well as a special edition gold-plated set of the designs for £149.99.

Following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, and Queen in 2020, The Rolling Stones are the fourth music group to be honored with a dedicated stamp issue.

“Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as the Rolling Stones,” Royal Mail director of public affairs and policy David Gold said.

“They’ve made some of the most iconic and inspirational albums in modern music, as well as ground-breaking live performances to match.”

Press Association contributed additional reporting.