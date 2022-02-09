When will the Covid restrictions be lifted? How are England’s remaining rules changing now that self-isolation has been abolished?

When will the Covid restrictions be lifted? How are England’s remaining rules changing now that self-isolation has been lifted?

England’s remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted by the end of February, according to Boris Johnson.

The majority of the remaining Covid rules were lifted when England switched to Plan A restrictions at the end of January.

The requirement to self-isolate after a positive test remained in place, though there were options to leave quarantine early.

As part of the nation’s plan to live with Covid, Boris Johnson has now announced that these rules will be scrapped in the coming weeks – here’s everything you need to know.

The Prime Minister told the Commons on Wednesday, February 9th, that all domestic Covid rules in England would be repealed by the end of the month.

As part of the country’s plan to “live with the virus,” the existing legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid test will be reinstated.

“I intend to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” Mr Johnson said.

“I expect to be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early if the current encouraging trends in the data continue.”

When the Commons returns from recess on February 21, the Prime Minister will confirm the changes when he presents the Government’s “Living With Covid” strategy.

The remaining coronavirus restrictions are expected to be lifted shortly after that.

Following the announcement on self-isolation, Downing Street stated that anyone with an infectious disease should never go to work.

When asked if the changes would allow people with Covid to go to work, the PM’s official spokesman said: “There would be guidance, but that is not what we are recommending.”

“All we’d be doing is getting rid of the isolation-related domestic regulations.”

“However, just as we wouldn’t advise a person with the flu to go to work, we would never advise anyone with an infectious disease to go to work.”

The previous deadline for repealing self-isolation rules was March 24, but the PM hinted that it could be moved up if he gets his way.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When will Covid restrictions end? How England’s remaining rules are easing with self-isolation scrapped