When will the Covid restrictions be lifted? When will the Plan B rules be reviewed? What should we expect from the announcement?

Daily cases have begun to decline, raising hopes that the measures, which include Covid passes, working from home, and wearing face masks in public indoor settings, will not be renewed.

After the latest data suggested that the UK’s Omicron wave has peaked, England’s Plan B Covid restrictions could be lifted by the end of the month.

Unlike the devolved administrations, Boris Johnson refused to tighten England’s restrictions after Christmas, despite the fact that the country’s infection rate has remained below or close to that of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The following is what we know about when restrictions may be lifted.

The restrictions will be reviewed again on January 26th, according to the Prime Minister, with an announcement expected later that day or the next day.

The rules are set to expire on this date, but the government can extend them if it sees fit.

A vote in the House of Commons would be required for any extension.

Ministers and scientific advisers, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly optimistic that no renewal will be required.

In the UK, just under 968,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days, a 24% decrease from the week before.

Deaths, on the other hand, have increased by more than 67%, while hospitalizations have increased by 2%.

A government health expert has warned that the drop in cases is misleading, claiming that more than 100,000 cases per day is still “a lot of Covid” in the community, and that the numbers were just over 50,000 cases per day a month ago.

Plan B restrictions are in place in England at the moment, allowing people to go about their daily lives as usual.

People are still being encouraged to work from home if at all possible, and Covid passes for nightclubs and other large venues and events are in place.

The passes are required for:

Proof of full vaccination (two doses, with the second dose taken at least 14 days ago) or proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours are required for Covid passes.

Unless exempted, people must continue to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation.

