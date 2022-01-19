When will the Covid update be released today, and when will Sajid Javid’s announcement about Plan B restrictions ending be made?

What time is today’s Covid update? When will Sajid Javid’s announcement about Plan B restrictions ending be made?

Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that England’s Plan B Covid restrictions will be lifted starting next week.

Following the announcement that Plan B restrictions in England will be lifted, Sajid Javid will deliver a Covid update from Downing Street today.

In a statement to MPs on Wednesday, Boris Johnson confirmed that the measures put in place in December to combat the Omicron variant would be scrapped.

As he addressed the Commons amid mounting criticism of his leadership, the Prime Minister claimed that “this Government got the big things right” on Covid.

Here’s when Mr Javid’s follow-up press conference will be held this evening, as well as what you should know about the new Covid rules.

On Wednesday, January 19th, at 5.00 p.m., the Health Secretary will hold a press conference.

Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency will accompany Mr Javid to Downing Street.

This page will host a live stream of the announcement.

It will also be broadcast on BBC News and Sky News, and will be available online via BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream.

Such press conferences have recently been led by the Prime Minister, who gave his most recent briefing on Tuesday 4 January, just ahead of the previous review of Covid measures.

Plan B rules will be completely scrapped from Thursday, January 27th, as confirmed by Mr Johnson following a tense PMQs.

Face masks will no longer be required in indoor public places in England as of this date, though school-related advice will expire on Thursday, January 20.

Working from home guidance will be phased out immediately, and restrictions on the NHS Covid Pass will be lifted on Thursday.

The government will review the self-isolation rules before they expire on March 24, the PM said.

Despite Europe’s lockdowns over Christmas, Mr Johnson told MPs that “this government took a different path.”

“While we must remain cautious, the data show that this government made the most difficult decisions correctly,” he added.

“In the country at large, we will continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the guidance on face masks.

“However, we will trust the British people’s judgment and will no longer prosecute anyone who refuses to wear one.”

