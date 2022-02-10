When will the Downing Street party investigation be completed? Here’s everything we know about the Metropolitan Police investigation into the Downing Street party.

When will the Downing Street party investigation be finished? Here’s everything we know so far about the Metropolitan Police partygate probe.

It comes after Scotland Yard confirmed that more than 50 people alleged to have attended the lockdown-breaking events were receiving questionnaires.

The Metropolitan Police’s investigation into Downing Street parties is continuing, with the force announcing the next stage of their investigation last night.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Hillman, is looking into 12 gatherings on eight dates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, and his wife Carrie have been accused of attending some of the events.

Last night, Scotland Yard announced that it would begin contacting more than 50 people who were allegedly present at the lockdown-breaking events.

It also said it would look into the No 10 Christmas Quiz after a new photo of Mr Johnson with an open bottle of champagne, snacks, and three colleagues dressed in Christmas attire surfaced.

The Metropolitan Police had previously stated that the incident did not meet the criteria for an investigation.

As the police reveal more details about their investigation, I examine what we know so far about the official probe.

The Metropolitan Police Service announced yesterday that a questionnaire will be sent to more than 50 people believed to have attended the alleged parties.

The recipient list is expected to include Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Individuals will be asked to provide an explanation of the event they attended as well as an account of what occurred.

The questionnaires will have legal status, according to Scotland Yard, and must be answered truthfully.

Within seven days, those who have been contacted must respond.

The force also stated that those who were contacted would not necessarily be fined.

“However, if officers believe it is appropriate following an investigation because the COVID regulations have been violated without a reasonable excuse,” the statement continued, “a fixed penalty notice will normally be issued.”

Police are currently investigating 12 incidents that occurred between May 2020 and April 2021 over the course of eight days.

Currently, the investigation does not include allegations that lockdown rules were broken on December 15, 2020, the night No 10 hosted a Christmas quiz.

Last year, the incident was reported, but it was determined that it did not meet the criteria for a police investigation.

The Mirror published this photograph in December of last year.

