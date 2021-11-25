When will the DWP allowance be paid in 2021, who can apply for it, and what are the temperature rules?

The cold weather payment is a Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) program that runs from November 1 to March 31 each year.

In the winter, heating bills tend to rise, putting a strain on the poorer members of society.

To combat this, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) established the cold weather payment, which provides extra money to people when temperatures fall below freezing.

Here’s how to see if you qualify and how the payment works.

Every seven days when the temperature falls below zero, eligible people receive a payment of £25 in the post.

It’s made to be used for things like heating bills and other necessities.

If you receive any of the following benefits, you may be eligible for cold weather assistance:

If you receive income support or income-based jobseeker’s allowance and have a disability or pensioner premium, a disabled child, a child tax credit with a disability component, or a child under the age of five living with you, you may be eligible for cold weather payments.

People who are eligible for ESA may also be eligible if they are a member of a work-related activity group or support group, receive a severe or enhanced disability premium, a pensioner premium, a child tax credit with a disability component, or have a child under the age of five living with them.

Claimants for Universal Credit can receive the benefit if they are not employed or self-employed and meet one of the following criteria: they have a health condition or disability that limits their ability to work, and/or they live with a child under the age of five.

They will be eligible whether or not they are employed if they have a disabled child.

You should get a payment automatically if you’re eligible.

If your circumstances have changed and you believe you should now be eligible, such as having a baby or having a child under the age of five come to live with you, you should contact Jobcentre Plus.

If you believe you should have received a cold weather payment but did not, contact your pension center or Jobcentre Plus office.

