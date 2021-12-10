When will the Fox News Christmas tree be lit this year?

On December 8, 2021, a mentally disturbed homeless man set fire to the Fox News All-American Christmas tree in Fox Square.

As a result of the incident, a new tree is being planted in the neighborhood.

The new Fox News All-American Christmas tree is being reconstructed and will be lit in a ceremony broadcast on The Five.

At 5 p.m. EST, the show will begin.

After the original tree was set ablaze, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told employees that the tree would be rebuilt as “a message that peace, light, and joy can exist even in the darkest of times.”

“Earlier this morning, a malicious arson attack set fire to FOX News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on FOX Square,” she said in a memo.

“We are grateful to the FDNY for quickly responding to put out the fire and to the NYPD for apprehending the criminal on the scene, who has since been charged with arson and multiple other crimes,” Scott added.

“Our security team also did an excellent job of responding quickly to the incident.”

The tree was allegedly set on fire by a suspect named Craig Tamanaha, according to authorities.

The man allegedly climbed up the tree, lit papers that he had brought with him, and then pushed them into the tree, according to cops.

He then descended and stood there watching the 50-foot tree burn.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the male running from the location and he was taken into custody,” the NYPD told the US Sun.

“Responding FDNY personnel extinguished the fire within the tree without causing any further injury or incident.”

“The male suspect was taken to the Midtown North Precinct for processing.”

The footage shows the tree engulfed in flames and shrouded in black smoke.

The investigation is still going on.