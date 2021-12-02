When will the new travel rules take effect, and when will I need to take a PCR test in order to travel?

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK, Prime Minister David Cameron announced new temporary and precautionary measures on Saturday, November 27.

The WHO has designated the super-strain as a “variant of concern,” as cases have been reported across Europe.

To slow the spread of the variant and protect our borders, travel restrictions have already been put in place.

South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola have all been added to the UK’s travel blacklist as of 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 28.

Anyone arriving from these countries will be required to spend ten days in a government-approved hotel, which will cost £2,285.

As a precaution, other targeted measures will be implemented beginning next week to slow the spread of the variant while experts gather more data.

The following are examples of these:

In light of the new variant, the Health Secretary expects new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) “imminently” on whether boosters should be extended to all over-18s, whether the waiting time before a booster jab should be reduced, and if second doses should be offered to 12-15 year olds.

“I’ve also asked the NHS to prepare for much greater capacity in our vaccination program,” Mr Javid said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Anyone entering the UK from outside the EU will be required to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the results are negative.

Scientists are hoping that the measures will buy them time to learn more about the Omicron variant.

However, there are concerns that it will impede the aviation industry’s recovery, which has already been severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]