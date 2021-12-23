When will the next Covid announcement be made, and when can we expect Boris Johnson’s post-Christmas update on restrictions?

When will the next Covid announcement be made, and when can we expect Boris Johnson’s restriction update after Christmas?

Ministers in England are unlikely to make any further decisions on new Covid-19 restrictions until Monday, December 27 at the earliest.

Boris Johnson has stated that no new Covid measures will be implemented before the holidays.

After millions of people had their plans canceled at the last minute last year, this gives people the green light to celebrate with their families.

However, after the holiday season, the Prime Minister has warned that restrictions may be tightened.

Here’s when and what to expect if there is a possible announcement.

If the government does decide to tighten the rules, the new restrictions are unlikely to take effect before December 29th, as it will take at least two days for Parliament to be called back and approve the measures before they can take effect.

Any major changes to the rules will be broadcast on television.

Covid-19 cases have increased dramatically as a result of the Omicron variant.

For the first time since the pandemic began, more than 100,000 infections were reported in the UK on Tuesday.

However, the strain’s rapid growth appears to have slowed, and several studies suggest that the Omicron strain may cause milder illness than previous variants.

Early evidence also suggests that a booster shot provides excellent protection against Omicron-related serious illness and hospitalization.

“It appears to be good news,” a No 10 source said, “but it’s difficult to know how much storage to put in any single bit of data.”

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out imposing restrictions after the holidays.

“There is no doubt that Omicron continues to surge at a rate unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said on Tuesday.

“The situation is still extremely difficult, but I understand that people have been waiting to hear if their Christmas plans will be impacted.”

“So what I can say tonight is that we can’t rule out any additional measures after Christmas – and we’ll keep a close eye on the data and do whatever we need to protect public health.”

“However, given the ongoing uncertainty about a number of issues, including the severity.

