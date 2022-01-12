When will the next general election in the United Kingdom be held?

When is the next general election in the United Kingdom?

Every five years, on the first Thursday in May, general elections are held.

The Prime Minister, on the other hand, has the authority to call a general election early if he or she so desires, and this has happened on several occasions.

On May 2, 2024, the UK will hold its next general election.

Parliament would be dissolved 25 working days before the election on March 26 under the Electoral Registration and Administration Act 2013.

Boris Johnson won a 364-seat majority in the last general election on December 12, 2019.

The current parliament will be the first to complete a full term since 2015 if no earlier election is called.

Yes, indeed.

The next general election could be called before May 2, 2024 for a variety of reasons.

However, the Fixed Term Parliaments Act of 2011 continues to limit these options.

The term “snap election” refers to an election that is called earlier than planned.

Theresa May called an early election in 2017, and the Conservatives lost their majority as a result of her decision.

Boris Johnson called the last general election early in 2019.

The Conservatives have been far more successful, and they now have a significant majority.

However, given the current state of the polls, it is unlikely that the Prime Minister will call a snap election anytime soon.

The Fixed Term Parliament Act of 2011 restricts when a snap election can be called to when the government loses a confidence vote or when a two-thirds supermajority of MPs vote in favor of an election.

The formal proposal would need the support of 434 MPs in the House of Commons, which has 650 seats.

If the government passes a bill to amend the Fixed Term Parliaments Act 2011, an election could be called sooner than expected.

Boris Johnson proposed the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill in December 2020, which includes a provision to repeal the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

The bill has already passed the House of Commons and is now awaiting approval in the House of Lords.

The Prime Minister will gain the power to call a snap election whenever he wants under these new plans, with the Supreme Court unable to overturn his decision.

A full parliamentary term in the United Kingdom can last up to five years, with general elections held on May 1st.

Prime ministers could call elections whenever they wanted before the Fixed Term Parliament Act of 2011, which instituted the five-year rule.

This was usually every four or five years, when it was most advantageous to them and their political party.

