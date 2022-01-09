When will the next travel update be released? When will the UK restrictions be reviewed? Why might pre-departure tests be eliminated?

When will the next travel update be released, as well as the date for the review of UK restrictions and why pre-departure tests may be phased out?

Omicron’s dominance in the UK and around the world has reportedly led ministers to admit that pre-departure tests are no longer necessary.

The requirement to take a Covid-19 test before traveling to the UK could be eliminated as soon as this week.

In an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the rule was reintroduced in early December.

However, the strain has taken hold in the United Kingdom and around the world, prompting ministers to admit that pre-departure testing is no longer necessary.

This week’s travel review may confirm the change; here’s what to expect.

Travel updates are still sent out every three weeks, but they are far less exciting than they were during the summer, when the traffic light system was in place.

The next review is scheduled for this week, with the results expected to be released on Wednesday, January 5 or Thursday, January 6.

There will be no televised update if the previous examples are followed.

Any changes will be announced via social media and the media by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The only possible change is the removal of pre-departure tests, implying that the red list will remain empty.

Everyone aged 12 and up is required to take a Covid test 48 hours before flying to the UK. They must show proof of a negative result in order to board their flight.

However, we could go back to the previous rule, which only required pre-departure testing for people who were not fully vaccinated (meaning they had two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose given at least 14 days ago).

The requirement for a day-two PCR test and mandatory isolation will remain in place.

“Pre-departure tests were brought in to try to slow Omicron’s spread and prevent it from entering the UK,” a source told The Times.

“Now that Omicron is so widely used in the UK and elsewhere, the case for having it diminishes.

Through domestic testing, we have other options for slowing the spread.”

Pre-departure tests should be eliminated, according to Abta, the travel industry’s trade group.

“The government has always been clear that once the Omicron variant is widely used across the country, it will be phased out.”

