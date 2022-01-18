When will the NHS vaccine mandate begin, what are the rules for staff Covid jabs, and how many people are unvaccinated?

When does the NHS vaccine mandate begin, what are the rules for staff Covid jabs, and how many people are still unvaccinated?

By April, all health workers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which means employees must receive their first dose of the vaccine by 3 February or risk being fired.

The deadline for England’s more than one million NHS employees to receive Covid vaccines or risk being fired is rapidly approaching.

Vaccination will be mandatory for healthcare workers starting in April, according to plans first announced in November last year.

It comes after the November introduction of mandatory vaccinations for social care workers, which care home executives say has exacerbated the sector’s staffing shortage.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) have both asked the Health Secretary to postpone the deadline, citing concerns that the policy will result in mass staff shortages at a time when the NHS is already under strain as a result of Covid.

However, because Sajid Javid has yet to make any changes to the new rule, we examine when it will take effect and what impact it will have.

What are the vaccination policies for NHS employees?

Unless they are exempt, all health and social care workers in England, including volunteers who have face-to-face contact with service users, will be required to provide proof of full vaccination beginning April 1, 2022.

The policy affects employees in both the private and public sectors, including doctors, nurses, dentists, domiciliary care workers, porters, and receptionists.

The government claims that this will improve Covid infection protection for the most vulnerable patients, who are more likely to use health and care services on a regular basis.

It also believes the measures will protect workers and prevent long-term absences, with those who contract the virus having a lower chance of becoming seriously ill.

Staff who refuse the vaccine may be offered redeployment to non-patient-facing positions, but those who are unable to do so risk losing their jobs.

When are they going to be implemented?

The policy will go into effect on April 1, 2022, with the first dose due on February 3 and the second dose due on March 31.

Employees who are not exempt and fail to provide will be fired in just over two weeks – on February 4th.

