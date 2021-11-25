When will the Night Tube reopen, and why could the reopening date be pushed back due to the London Underground strike this weekend?

When will the Night Tube reopen, and why could the reopening date be pushed back this weekend due to a London Underground strike?

Last month, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that night tube service on the Central and Victoria lines would resume on Saturday, November 27.

The return of London’s Night Tube is expected to be severely hampered due to a TfL strike affecting the entire network.

Last month, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that night service on the Central and Victoria lines would resume on Saturday, November 27.

“I was so keen to be the first Mayor in London’s history to start the Night Tube in 2016 and to restart it now, after the Covid pause, because I know how important this is to London’s thriving night-time economy, to London’s recovery, and to the confidence and safety of everyone travelling home at night, especially women and girls,” he said at the time.

“I am committed to making our city as safe as possible for all London residents.”

The service will reopen as scheduled, but will most likely be severely disrupted due to the strike.

The strike will begin at 4 a.m. on Friday, November 26 with a 24-hour walkout.

Starting this weekend, there will be action from 8.30 p.m. to 4.30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

All of London’s Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines will be affected.

Expect long delays and, in some cases, no service.

The London Underground is normally closed on Friday and Saturday nights, so the Night Tube runs during those times.

It is open 24 hours a day, with trains running roughly every 10 minutes.

The Victoria and Jubilee lines, as well as the majority of the Central, Northern, and Piccadilly lines, are usually covered by the service.

At this time, only the Victoria and Central lines are reopening.

The Victoria line runs between Brixton and Walthamstow at night, just as it does during the day. The Central line runs between Ealing Broadway and Hainault or Loughton at night.

The strikes were called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services.

TfL estimates that drivers will be required to work four Night Tube shifts per year.

It claims that all other Tube unions agreed to the roster changes in May, after Night Tube workers were absorbed into TfL’s “day Tube.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

When will the Night Tube reopen, and why could the reopening date be pushed back by the London Underground strike this weekend?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

When does the Night Tube return? Why reopening date could be delayed by London Underground strike this weekend