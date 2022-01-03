When will the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee take place in 2022?

THE QUEEN will mark her 70th year on the throne in 2022, making her the first British monarch to do so.

In June 2022, public celebrations and a four-day weekend will highlight the Queen’s decades-long reign.

On February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen, the same day her father, King George VI, died.

As a result, the throne will celebrate 70 years on February 6, 2022.

In June 2022, however, the UK will commemorate Her Majesty’s 70th year as monarch with a massive weekend of festivities.

This is the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone.

Yes, Oliver Dowden announced in November 2020 that “a four-day Bank Holiday weekend will be held to commemorate The Queen’s 70-year reign.”

The May Bank Holiday Weekend in 2022 will be held on Thursday, June 2nd.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, there will be an additional Bank Holiday.

It means a four-day weekend will be held to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee medal will be created and presented to public-sector employees.

The Platinum Jubilee medal will be presented to people who work in public service, including members of the Armed Forces, emergency services, and prison services, in keeping with tradition.

The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria’s reign, when she was presented with an official medal to commemorate her 50th year on the throne.

“Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves a memorable celebration,” Culture Secretary Dowden said.

“We can all look forward to a special four-day Jubilee weekend, during which we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that combines the best of British ceremonial splendor with cutting-edge art and technology.”

“In a fitting tribute, it will bring the entire nation and Commonwealth together.”

Traditional pageantry will be mixed with cutting-edge technological displays in a wide range of public events.

A large celebratory parade honoring The Queen’s birthday will take place on Thursday, June 2.

While The Queen watches from the Buckingham Palace balcony, members of the Royal Family will ride down The Mall alongside 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians.

Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, as well as, for the first time, in each capital of Commonwealth countries.

A Thanksgiving service will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3 to commemorate The Queen’s reign.

Her Majesty and some members of the Royal Family will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs the following day, on Saturday, June 4.

Following that, the BBC will bring special celebrity guests to Buckingham Palace…

