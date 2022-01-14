When will the restrictions on Wales Covid be lifted? Mark Drakeford reveals a four-step plan to get back to level zero.

When will the restrictions on Wales Covid be lifted? Mark Drakeford reveals a four-step plan to return to level zero.

The First Minister of Wales has announced that by the end of January, the Covid restrictions will be lifted, allowing unlimited numbers of people to gather outside starting next Friday.

The transition to alert level 0 – minimal restrictions – is being done in stages, with restrictions on outdoor activities being lifted first, followed by restrictions on indoor interactions.

It would be a four-stage process, according to Mark Drakeford.

Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level 2, which includes measures such as mask use in all public places, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings.

Even nightclubs have had to close their doors.

The number of people who can participate in an outdoor event will increase from 50 to 500 starting tomorrow, Saturday 15 January.

All outdoor activities will be moved to alert level zero on Friday, January 21.

The number of people who can participate in outdoor activities will be unlimited, and crowds will be able to return to sporting events.

Then, on Friday, January 28th, Wales will switch to alert level zero for all indoor events, allowing nightclubs to reopen.

The frequency of reviews will return to every three weeks.

Large events, cinemas, and nightclubs will still require Covid passes.

This could mean that the Six Nations Rugby tournament, which is set to begin next month, can take place in the country.

“Because the data and science are telling us – as the modelling we have in Wales predicted – that we appear to have passed the peak of Omicron and are coming down very quickly on the other side, that gives us confidence that over the next two weeks we can gradually and carefully lift the level of protections we needed over the Christmas period, because from a public health perspective it will be safe to do so,” Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

He denied that the measures had come at a high cost to Welsh trade and hospitality, instead blaming the Omicron wave’s impact.

Mr Drakeford slammed England’s looser regulations, claiming that they had resulted in “thousands upon thousands” of people being unable to work due to illness.

“In Wales, we have a government that is willing to take difficult steps to protect public health when necessary.”

