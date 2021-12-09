When will the Scotland Covid update be released? When will Nicola Sturgeon’s next announcement be made, and what are the current rules?

Weekly Covid announcements have been made by Nicola Sturgeon, with full reviews of restrictions every three weeks.

The Omicron variant is spreading across the United Kingdom, and each of the devolved nations is attempting to combat it.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, announced additional measures.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has announced the implementation of Plan B measures in England since then.

So, when will we find out whether the Scottish Government tightens the rules even more? Here’s everything you need to know about the next update.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has been delivering a weekly Covid update every Tuesday, so the next announcement is expected on December 14th.

The most recent of these occurred three weeks before the Scottish government’s overall review of the Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that the next major update will be on December 28th.

Ms Sturgeon, on the other hand, has stated that Covid rules in Scotland will be reviewed on a daily basis in case they need to be tightened at short notice as more information about Omicron becomes available.

Given the UK government’s rapid escalation of measures, it’s unlikely that an announcement will be made in Scotland ahead of schedule.

To combat the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid, Scotland’s First Minister announced on Tuesday, December 7th, that people should work from home until at least the middle of January.

Employers who had employees working from home at the start of the pandemic should now be able to do so again, according to Ms. Sturgeon, who is reiterating previous advice.

She stated that home working would be the default until the Scottish Government reviewed the situation again in mid-January.

Although the advice is voluntary, Ms. Sturgeon stated that “she cannot stress enough” how important officials believe the measure will be in halting transmission and avoiding harsher measures.

She told MSPs that all household contacts of people with the S-gene dropout — a rare mutation found in Omicron — would have to self-isolate.

“Test and Protect is deploying enhanced contract tracing for all cases with the S-gene drop-out that is indicative of Omicron,” the First Minister said.

"In these situations, household contacts."

