When will the United Kingdom’s Covid restrictions be lifted, and how are the rules changing in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?

When are all Covid measures set to end in each UK country?

The UK’s Omicron wave has passed its peak, with cases falling sharply in the last week.

In the last seven days, just over 700,000 people tested positive, down 42% from the previous week.

Hospitalizations have begun to decline, and while deaths have increased, they remain very low in comparison to previous Covid-19 spikes.

The number of cases is still high: on Monday, January 17th, 84,427 people tested positive for the virus.

As a result of the decrease in cases, the UK government and devolved administrations have begun to relax restrictions for the last time.

Each country’s Covid measures are set to expire on the dates listed below.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that England’s Plan B restrictions will be reviewed again on January 26th, with an announcement expected later that day or the next day.

The rules are set to expire on this date, but the government can extend them if it sees fit.

Any extension would require a majority vote in the House of Commons.

Ministers and scientific advisers, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly optimistic that no renewal will be required.

People are being told to work from home as much as possible under Plan B rules, and they must continue to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation unless they are exempt.

There are Covid passes for nightclubs, as well as:

Proof of full vaccination (two doses, with the second dose taken at least 14 days ago) or proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours are both acceptable Covid passes.

If ministers deem it necessary, all of these restrictions could be lifted.

Masks, on the other hand, appear to be here to stay.

All additional restrictions imposed on Boxing Day as a result of the Omicron variant will be lifted on Monday, January 24th, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Limits on the number of people allowed at indoor events, table service in pubs and restaurants, and one-metre social distancing in indoor public places will all be eliminated as a result.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen as well.

“We do need to acknowledge that,” the First Minister said on Tuesday.

