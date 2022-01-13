When will the Wales Covid update be released, and when will Mark Drakeford make his announcement tomorrow?

When will the Wales Covid update be released? When will Mark Drakeford make his announcement tomorrow, and will the rules change?

Wales has the strictest rules of the four UK nations, including a ban on large events and the implementation of the Rule of Six in public venues.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, is under increasing pressure to relax the Covid restrictions.

Wales has the strictest rules of the four UK nations, including a prohibition on large events and the Rule of Six in indoor public venues such as pubs, restaurants, and cinemas.

Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this week that Scotland’s outdoor event cap will be lifted, allowing fans to return to sports stadiums for the first time this year.

Mr Drakeford is now facing pressure to follow suit, with Wales’ seven-day infection rate of 1,735 per 100,000 people now approaching England and Scotland’s.

On Thursday, the First Minister will meet with members of the Welsh Senedd to discuss the situation with Covid and the current measures.

On Friday, January 14th, at 12:15 p.m., he will reveal the review’s findings.

Previously, measures were reviewed every three weeks, but due to the rise of the Omicron variant, this was reduced to every week in December.

You can watch the announcement live on BBC One Wales or on BBC iPlayer.

Sky News, which has its own live YouTube feed, will also be covering the event.

The First Minister has stated that he will consider easing Wales’ Covid measures next week, implying that the current rules will remain in place for the time being.

“Next week will be the end of a three-week review period,” he told the Senedd on Wednesday.

“If we’re very lucky, and that’s a big if, and we find that we’ve passed that peak and are experiencing a consistent reduction in the impact of coronavirus on us, then we’ll see what we can do to relax some of the safeguards that we’ve had to put in place.”

“However, we will not proceed until we are certain that the scientific and medical advice we have received indicates that it is safe to proceed in that direction.”

Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative leader, has slammed the country’s “overzealous restrictions on sport.”

There will be hope that these restrictions will be eased in the future.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

When is the Wales Covid update? What time Mark Drakeford’s announcement is tomorrow and if rules could change