When will the Wales Covid update be available, when will Mark Drakeford make his next announcement, and what are the new limitations?

What are the new restrictions? When will the Wales Covid update be released? When will Mark Drakeford make his next announcement?

Wales tightened Covid restrictions earlier this week as the Omicron variant spreads.

In Wales, as well as the rest of the UK, the Omicron variant is on the rise, with Covid cases on the rise in recent weeks.

As a result, Mark Drakeford announced that restrictions will be implemented immediately following Christmas, limiting social mixing around New Year’s Eve.

The next review of Welsh Covid measures will take place this week, with the First Minister holding his regular press conference – here’s what you need to know.

Previously, every three weeks, Covid measures in Wales were reviewed.

Because of the high prevalence of the Omicron variant, Mr Drakeford announced on December 10 that the reviews would now be held weekly.

The most recent update from the First Minister came a day early, on Wednesday, December 22, when new rules for the post-Christmas period were announced.

The reviews will now resume on a regular basis, with a meeting of the Welsh Senedd on Thursday, December 30 to discuss the latest developments.

The First Minister gives a press conference the day after the reviews.

Mr Drakeford’s update will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, December 31 if previous announcements are any indication.

It will be broadcast live on BBC One Wales and archived on BBC iPlayer.

There’s no word on whether the next update will tighten the restrictions imposed this week even more, or simply reiterate existing advice about getting the booster shot, limiting social contact, and isolating oneself.

While Mr Drakeford has not ruled out the possibility of more rules being enacted in the coming year, he has stated that he believes the current measures will help to keep the infection rate in check.

The review comes after Dr Chris Jones, Wales’ deputy chief medical officer, urged the public to take precautions in the face of an increase in Omicron cases.

There were 12,378 new cases reported in Wales on Tuesday, but the number of cases reported is behind due to the holiday season.

“All over Wales, we’re seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by Omicron,” Dr Jones said.

“The majority of these, we believe, are in younger people.”

