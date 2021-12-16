When will travel restrictions be lifted, and why could the UK’s red list be scrapped as the Omicron Covid variant spreads?

When will travel restrictions be lifted, and why could the UK’s red list be phased out as the Omicron Covid variant spreads?

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has promised to ‘act quickly’ to lift travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to scientists, strict travel bans and testing requirements are no longer effective in combating the highly transmissible new variant, which is rapidly gaining dominance.

The red list, which now includes 11 African countries, was reactivated at the end of November in an effort to halt the import of the highly transmissible Omicron variant into the UK.

Anyone who has visited a red-list country in the previous ten days is barred from entering the UK, with the exception of British and Irish residents and citizens.

The cost of managed hotel quarantine for British and Irish residents or citizens entering the UK is £2,285 for the first person and £1,430 for each child over the age of 11.

Pre-departure lateral flow tests have also been reinstated for all visitors to the UK, regardless of their origin country or vaccination status.

Mr Javid’s Covid update to parliament yesterday afternoon prompted Labour MP for Exeter Ben Bradshaw to ask why travel restrictions were still in place after the Health Secretary agreed last week that they were “pointless.”

Mr Javid acknowledged Mr Bradshaw’s “good point,” and said he hoped to work quickly with the Department of Transport on the issue.

“Given that the omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant variant in our capital city and spreading across the country, the justification for having those rules is minimized,” he said.

This is something I’ve already brought up with my colleagues at the Department of Transportation, and I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to act quickly.”

The UK government has issued a travel warning for 11 African countries.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are the countries in question.

For almost a week, the government has hinted that travel bans will be lifted.

Mr. Javid said last Wednesday that all travel restrictions could be lifted “very soon,” whereas Boris Johnson said the opposite.

