When will Universal Credit, Tax Credits, and PIP be paid over the holidays in 2021?

Christmas 2021 benefit payment dates: When will universal credit, tax credits, and PIP be paid over the holidays?

Because some payments fall on a bank holiday this year, benefits are being paid early.

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, while Boxing Day falls on a Sunday, affecting the dates on which benefits payments will be made.

Due to the fact that Christmas Day is a public holiday and Boxing Day is a bank holiday, the following two working days, Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28, will be treated as “substitute” bank holidays.

This means that on these days, Universal Credit, Tax Credits, and PIP benefits will not be paid.

Everything you need to know about how benefit payments will be affected this holiday season is right here.

Individual benefit payment dates vary, but if your payment date falls on the “substitute” bank holiday dates of Monday, December 27th or Tuesday, December 28th, you will receive your payment the following working day.

As a result, because this is the last normal working day before Christmas Day, you can expect your benefit payment to arrive on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24.

Those expecting a payment on Wednesday, September 29th, can expect it to arrive in their account on Christmas Eve.

You do not need to take any action to ensure that the payment reaches your account on Christmas Eve – it will happen automatically.

If your payment date does not coincide with any of the Christmas bank holiday dates this year, you can expect your payment the next business day.

Because New Year’s Day, which is usually a bank holiday, falls on a Saturday this year, another “substitute” bank holiday will be observed on Monday, December 3rd.

Those who expect to be paid on this day will be paid on the previous working day, Friday, December 31.

Payments due on the 2nd and 3rd of January will be made on Friday, December 31.

The following is a list of benefits that will be paid early if the bank holiday affects you.

Despite the fact that the dates differ slightly due to the Christmas holidays, the amount paid into your account will be the same as usual.

Only if the amount has been changed will it be possible.

