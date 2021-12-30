When will universal credit, tax credits, and PIP be paid over the holidays in 2022?

When will universal credit, tax credits, and PIP payments be made over the New Year’s holiday in 2022?

Because of the bank holiday weekend, the start of the month’s benefit payments will be delayed.

Because the New Year falls on a weekend this year, benefit payments will be delayed.

Because New Year’s Day is traditionally a public holiday, but this year it falls on a Saturday, the following Monday, January 3rd, is designated as a bank holiday, providing a three-day weekend.

On these days, benefits such as universal credit, tax credits, and PIP will not be paid.

The full list of New Year benefit payment dates has been released by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Due to the bank holiday weekend, there will be no payments made on January 1, 2, or 3.

Those who normally receive payments on one of the first three days of the month will instead receive their January payment on the last working day before the holiday, which is Friday, December 31.

Making early payments, according to David Rutley, Minister for Welfare Delivery, “means people will get their money sooner rather than later, which is especially welcome at this time of year.”

Those who normally receive their payments on the 29th, 30th, or 31st of December should continue to do so.

All other benefits, such as the state pension, PIP, child benefit, and income support, are subject to the same rules.

Payments due on the first three days of the month will be made on the 31st.

Except for those living in Scotland, who will be paid on December 31, those who would normally receive payment on the 4th of the month will continue to receive benefits on the 4th of January.

Only the payment date will be adjusted to accommodate the bank holiday.

Changes in payment amounts will be based on eligibility rather than payment dates.

The UK Government website has more information on Bank Holidays here.

