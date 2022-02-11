When will Vaughan Gething replace Mark Drakeford for the Wales Covid announcement today?

The Welsh Government has announced that Covid passes will be phased out, and that face coverings will no longer be required in certain venues.

At Wales’ latest Covid-19 briefing today, a significant easing of restrictions will be announced.

Following the First Minister’s positive test for Covid, Vaughan Gething, the Welsh economy minister, will take his place for this week’s update.

The first three-week review of Wales’ alert level zero measures is taking place this week; here’s what to expect and how to watch the press conference live.

On Friday, February 11th, Mr. Gething’s press conference will begin at 12:15 p.m., as is customary for a Friday lunchtime press conference.

You can watch it live on BBC One Wales or on BBC iPlayer after the fact.

After the rise of the Omicron variant in December, Wales began holding weekly Covid reviews.

However, since the country entered level zero in January, reviews are now held every three weeks, as was previously the case.

“The First Minister of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus after taking a PCR test,” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

He works from home and is self-contained.”

“As you may have heard, I’m isolating after testing positive for coronavirus,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday morning.

I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone for their well wishes.”

The press conference will be held today by @vaughangething.

More information can be found in this thread.

Covid passes are being phased out, and the requirement to cover one’s face in certain venues will be phased out later this month, according to the Welsh Government.

Mr Drakeford stated that the country can “look forward to brighter times ahead” due to rising vaccination rates and lower infection rates.

If public health conditions improve, he said, face masks could be phased out entirely by the end of March.

Domestic Covid passes will no longer be required to enter indoor or outdoor events, such as nightclubs, cinemas, or theaters, beginning February 18.

Venues will be able to continue to use them if they so desire.

The international Covid pass rules, on the other hand, will remain in effect.

Face coverings will be required starting Monday, February 28.

