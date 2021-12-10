‘When your child is ill, you try to keep the truth from your loved ones; with Rainbow Trust, we talk about everything.’

‘When your child is sick, you hide the truth from family and friends; with Rainbow Trust, we talk about everything.’

Holly Goodings says she can open up to their Rainbow Trust family support worker about her fears and triumphs about their sick son Oliver because she understands what they’re going through.

One car trip means a lot to Holly Goodings, the mother of three-year-old Oliver, who was born with a rare and complex condition that causes him to have a variety of birth defects.

Oliver was born with only one failing kidney and requires dialysis three times a week at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in Manchester, which is a four-hour round trip from the family’s home in Ulverston, Cumbria.

However, the family’s car journey is driven once a week by Marlene Shirley, a Rainbow Trust family support worker, and Ms Gooding says that one car journey has had a significant impact on their lives.

“Marlene taking us to the hospital once a week has been a game changer,” she told i, a publication that is supporting the Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal 2021.

“I sleep in the car a lot because I’m so exhausted.”

But, because Marlene is such a good listener, I also use the trip to dump everything I’m worried about on her.

“As a result, a single car trip has numerous advantages.

It allows me to get some much-needed rest, acts almost as a form of counseling when I talk to Marlene, and saves us money on gas, which helps us financially as a family.”

Ms. Goodings, who is married to Dominic and has two sons, Thomas, six, and Oliver, three, works as an HR manager and claims that she and her telecommunications engineer husband both work part-time so that one of them can always be with Oliver due to the complexities of his condition.

At birth, Oliver was diagnosed with VACTERL association, a condition in which a child is born with three or more birth defects.

Oliver has five of the seven defects that can be found in humans, including spina bifida, abnormal cardiac function, underdeveloped legs, talipes (club foot) in both feet, and only one functioning kidney.

“The feeling of utter helplessness was overwhelming in those first few weeks,” Ms Goodings said.

“We were thrown into a world we didn’t understand, and it felt like the doctors and.

