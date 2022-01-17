When you’re most contagious with the Covid variant and how its symptoms compare to Omicron, how long does it last?

Omicron’s incubation period is thought to be much shorter than that of previous Covid strains.

In the United Kingdom, Covid-19 cases have begun to decline, leading experts to believe that the Omicron wave has passed its peak.

When compared to the previous seven days, the number of weekly infections has decreased by 38%.

The figures, on the other hand, continue to be high.

On Sunday, January 16th, more than 70,000 people tested positive for the virus.

Here’s everything you need to know about Omicron’s duration and when you’re most infectious.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously stated that symptoms could appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after infection with previous Covid variants.

Omicron, on the other hand, is thought to take three to five days to incubate.

People are thought to be at their most infectious one to two days before the onset of symptoms and for the next two to three days.

This explains how Omicron has spread so quickly, as people have passed the virus on without even realising they have it.

“Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness for the Omicron variant may be shorter than the Delta variant,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in December.

“As we’ve seen these new variants develop – Delta, now Omicron – what we’re seeing is everything gets sped up,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady told NBC.

“It takes less time for someone to become infected after being exposed to Covid.”

It takes less time for people to develop symptoms, for them to become infectious, and for them to recover.

Much of this is due to the fact that more people have been vaccinated.”

Data shows that most people are no longer infectious seven days after first experiencing symptoms or testing positive, especially if they have been vaccinated, and that the vast majority are no longer infectious after ten days.

The main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS, are the same as they have been for the majority of the pandemic:

Leading health experts, however, have warned that the official guidance is insufficient, putting people at risk of spreading the virus.

