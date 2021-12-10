Where and when can you watch And Just Like That: Sex and the City?

Carrie Underwood and the ladies are back, and here’s everything you need to know to get your Sex and the City fix.

Finally, the wait is over.

HBO finally dropped And Just Like That, the long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, into our TV libraries this morning, wrapped in a Prada bow, after 17 years.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes are back on the streets of New York, still navigating life and love, but now in their 50s.

Kim Cattral, who played Samantha in the original series, is unfortunately absent from the remake.

So, tell your boss that this is a pivotal cultural moment, and you won’t be able to do any more work today.

Log out of your email, turn off your phone, and get ready to watch the most anticipated remake of all time.

What you should know is as follows.

And Just Like That can be seen on Sky Comedy and with a NOW Entertainment Membership right now (right now!).

The series will consist of ten half-hour episodes and will begin with a double bill.

You can watch the episodes online or live on Sky Comedy every Thursday at 9 p.m.

If you want to take a stroll down memory lane in your Manolos (not recommended), all six seasons of Sex and the City are also available on these platforms.

From now on, And Just Like That will release a new episode every week, so look for episode 3 on December 16th.