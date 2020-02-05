Where are the finalists of the Girlfriend Model Search now?

Over the past 30 years, Girlfriend Magazine’s ‘Model Search’ has launched the glittering careers of many of Australia’s leading runway stars.

Beauty queens and future supermodels found fame in their early teenage years through the iconic contest, with Vogue cover girl Catherine McNeil taking the trophy just ahead of Miss Universe Australia finalist Natalie Roser in 2003.

Even Hollywood starlets got their big breaks from the competition, with actress Ruby Rose building her profile by gracing the pages of the popular publication years before she joined the cast of hit Netflix show Orange is the New Black.

Aspiring catwalk stars applying for this year’s contest are in esteemed company, as Girlfriend’s new ‘Role Model Search’ for 2020 hunts for Australia’s brightest talent who are ‘so much more than just a pretty face’.

Now open to all genders, the search is calling for young people who shine from the inside out and are passionate about setting examples for the next generation.

Since making it to the finals at the tender age of 13 in 2003, Natalie has enjoyed a glittering career, gracing the cover of Maxim magazine and storming the runway at a string of David Jones fashion shows Down Under.

The New South Wales-born beauty had a particularly busy year in 2014, foraying into pageantry and onto the small screen by making the finals of Miss Universe Australia and starring on the first season of The Face Australia alongside Naomi Campbell.

Now 29, Natalie is based in Los Angeles where she fronts campaigns for Guess and manages her own business Rose and Bare, a lingerie label specialising in nude shades which launched in May 2019.

She is also the face of TANNED Australia, a fake tanning range suitable for all skin tones, but despite her lofty achievements, she has never forgotten the competition where it all began.

‘I didn’t even realise modelling was a career option until I signed up for it!’ Natalie told Daily Mail Australia of her time in Girlfriend’s Model Search in 2003.

‘One of the most exciting parts as a young girl was getting your photo taken, and then getting it printed on a fake Girlfriend cover. My mum still has mine framed!’ she said.

Seventeen years and the advent of social media later, Natalie believes the contest still has relevance, even with many young models being discovered on Instagram.

‘It’s more than just a modelling competition. It’s not just about looks, it’s inviting young people to speak out on what they’re passionate about, and I think that keeps it really fresh and exciting,’ she said.

Cat McNeil had just celebrated her 13th birthday when she won the Girlfriend Model Search in 2003, a victory which catapulted her to stardom.

The baby-faced blonde from Brisbane wore a variety of quirky outfits for her winner’s photoshoot, donning cargo shorts with knitted caps and brown corduroy trousers with camel coloured boots.

Just three years after her win, at the age of 16, Cat signed a six month contract with acclaimed fashion photographer Mario Testino.

The deal brought her to the fore of European fashion, with French Vogue naming her one of the world’s top 30 Noughties models.

In the years since, the now 30-year-old has cemented her name in high fashion history, walking the runway for Versace, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, and gracing the covers of Australian Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

In Australia, Cat has appeared in several David Jones campaigns and opened their fashion shows, alongside the ambassadors.

Presenter turned actress Ruby Rose, 33, graced the pages of Girlfriend Magazine in 2003 when she was a finalist in the popular competition.

Then 16, the fresh-faced model from Melbourne rocked a red Mossimo jumper, jeans and a One Teaspoon Tie as she discussed her love for Pink’s Misunderstood album and her desire to meet Angelina Jolie because she was ‘sexy’.

Now 33, the striking brunette, has grown into a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, working as an MTV video journalist throughout the early Noughties and winning an ASTRA Award for Favourite Female Personality in 2009.

Destined for the bright lights of Hollywood, Ruby starred alongside Christina Ricci and Jack Thompson in 2013 drama ‘Around the Block’, before turning her talent to the small screen in the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black in 2015.

She co-starred in John Wick: Chapter 2 alongside Keanu Reeves in 2017, in shark epic The Meg Jason Statham in 2018.

She counts catwalk megastars and pop sensations among her friends, regularly posting cosy Instagram photos with celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift.

Samantha Harris was a runner-up in the 2004 Girlfriend Model Search at the age of 13.

In an interview for the contest, the brunette beauty from Tweed Heads in New South Wales described herself as ‘tall, thoughtful and caring’, and said she dreamed of having dinner with singer Delta Goodrem.

The search brought her to the attention of fashion agents, and two years later in 2006, she was flown to New York City to be shot by award-winning photographer Patrick Demarchelier for Glamour Magazine.

While her career didn’t explode overseas, Sam swiftly became a household name in the Australian fashion industry, gracing the pages of Australian Vogue on many occasions and appearing as its cover star in June 2010.

She featured prominently during Australian Fashion Week that year, appearing in a record number of shows before flying to Singapore for a shoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2011, she was named as ‘Young Women’s Fashion Ambassador’ for David Jones and starred in campaigns alongside Miranda Kerr and Megan Gale.

She appeared on reality TV show Dancing with the Stars alongside Tim Robards, Larry Emdur, Ash Pollard and Matthew Mitcham in 2015 and also became the new ambassador for discount chemist Priceline.

Doe-eyed ingenue Abbey Lee Kershaw won Girlfriend’s Model Search in 2004 when she was only 17.

The Melbourne-born stunner saw her career take off almost instantly, and by 2007 she had signed with world renowned agency NEXT Model Management and moved from sandy shores of Australia to the bustling streets of New York City.

Now 32, Abbey Lee has stormed the runway at many New York Fashion Weeks, walking for industry heavyweights including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen and appearing in one Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2008.

She sparked controversy in 2009 when she took part in an explicit shoot with photographer Terry Richardson, who captured her again in 2010 for the iconic Pirelli Calendar.

The in-demand star took a break from modelling to try her hand at acting, making her big screen debut in post-apocalyptic drama Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

In recent years, Abbey Lee has fronted fragrance campaigns for Gucci and Versace and starred in 2016 films God of Egypt alongside Gerard Butler and The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning.

Abbey Lee has been dubbed a ‘supermodel’ by V Magazine and an ‘industry icon’ by Models.com, and is currently studying acting with Tony Greco, the teacher of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.