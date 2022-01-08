Where can I find a Christmas tree collection near me? How do I find out if my municipality recycles trees and when should I take mine down?

To avoid bad luck, Christmas trees are supposed to be taken down on or before Twelfth Night, which marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas.

The sight of dying abandoned animals littering the streets in early January serves as a stark reminder that the holiday season is over and the return to the daily grind has begun.

However, before you put away the decorations for another year and throw your fir into the street, check with your local council to see how best to dispose of it, as regulations vary depending on where you live.

In early January, local governments often set up drop-off points or special collections for trees, or you can take it to a recycling center.

To find out what the rules are in your local council, use Recycle Now’s locator tool.

You may need to contact the council directly if the information is not available on their website, either by phone or email.

Some collections may necessitate breaking down the tree into smaller pieces.

You should always remove any pots and soil (along with the decorations, of course) – and it goes without saying that artificial trees will not be collected by councils.

If you live in a city where your tree can be picked up from the street, make sure it doesn’t take up the entire sidewalk, allowing people to safely walk by.

Fly-tipping, or dumping your Christmas tree on the street without permission, is a crime that can result in a fine.

The belief has evolved in recent years.

“It was basically the Victorians who decided that Christmas decorations should be taken down after 12 days because they wanted to get everybody to work,” said Professor Nick Groom of the University of Exeter’s English department.

In the nineteenth century, they designated it as the Christmas season.”

The Tudors continued to celebrate until the 1st of February, the eve of Candlemas, a Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus.

Christmas tree collection near me: How to check if your council will recycle trees and when to take yours down