Where can I get lateral flow tests near me? Where can I get Covid rapid test kits and how do I order them?

If they come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, fully vaccinated people must now take a daily rapid test for seven days.

To combat the rising tide of the Omicron variant, the rules for testing for Covid-19 have changed.

If someone who has been fully vaccinated comes into contact with someone who has Covid-19, they must now take a daily rapid test for seven days.

Those who have been double-vaccinated are not required to isolate, but health officials advise them to limit contact with others, especially the most vulnerable.

Individuals who have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19 must take daily lateral flow tests for seven days instead of isolating for ten days as of Tuesday.

Unvaccinated adults, on the other hand, must continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

The policy is in response to an increase in Omicron cases in the United Kingdom, with the strain expected to become the most common by mid-December.

People are being encouraged to take lateral flow tests even if they have not been contacted by NHS Track and Trace:

The tests, according to the Department of Health, have played a “critical role” in efforts to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which affect about one in every three people.

Mr. Javid has advised people to put themselves to the test before visiting family for the holidays.

Some people have had difficulty finding lateral flow tests online and may wish to purchase some.

On Monday, just a day before mandatory daily testing for contacts of positive cases, the website ran out of Covid-19 lateral flow home-testing kits.

During the pandemic, the government spent more than £16.6 billion on lateral flow tests, indicating that supplies are unlikely to run out.

However, delivery capacity has been strained this week, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid blaming a shortage on the number of tests that can be sent out each day.

“There is no shortage of actual tests held by UKHSA; there are tens of millions of tests,” Mr Javid said. “The issue, the limiting factor because of the enormously increased demand… is the ability to deliver the tests and having.”

Where can I get lateral flow tests near me? How to order Covid rapid test kits and where you can pick them up