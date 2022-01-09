Where can UK tourists go on vacation, such as Spain, Greece, and other destinations?

Here is a full list of countries currently open to UK holidaymakers, including Spain, Greece, Turkey, and the United States, as well as their entry requirements.

Despite the fact that many countries have closed their borders to some travelers due to an increase in cases of omicron, British tourists are still able to travel abroad.

Spain, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, and the United States continue to welcome UK visitors, but each country has its own set of rules, including PCR tests and vaccination requirements.

New UK travel rules went into effect this week (for England only – Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are expected to follow suit in the coming days), including the elimination of the need for a pre-departure test for double-vaccinated Brits and the ability to take a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test on day two of being back in the UK.

But, in terms of vacations, where can UK tourists go? Here’s a list of countries where Brits can go for some winter sun, along with their entry requirements.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated Brits are welcome in Greece.

Anyone over the age of 12 must complete a pre-departure passenger locator form and provide proof of a negative Covid test result.

This can be a 72-hour PCR test or a 48-hour antigen test.

British holidaymakers are welcome to visit Portugal.

No matter their vaccination status, anyone over the age of 12 will need proof of a negative Covid test result.

This can be a PCR test or an antigen test performed within 72 hours of departure.

Travelers must also fill out an online passenger locator form prior to departure.

Brits who have been fully vaccinated against Covid are welcome to visit Spain.

This applies to anyone aged 12 and up, so unvaccinated children aged 12 to 17 will be unable to visit under the new regulations.

All UK visitors will be required to complete a pre-travel form and obtain a QR code to present at border control.

Visitors to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands must meet the same entry requirements.

Turkey is a country in Southeast Europe.

