Where can you get the new COVID-19 drugs in Pennsylvania?

The Department of Health and Human Services has released a database to show where COVID-19 therapeutic drugs are available.

The data includes Evusheld, Molnupiravir, and Paxlovid locations.

All of them necessitate a doctor’s prescription.

In December, Evusheld was given approval.

It was created by AstraZeneca and contains two antibodies that aid in the fight against COVID. It is intended for people with weakened immune systems who do not benefit as much from the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those who are allergic to it.

It’s in short supply, so UPMC started a lottery in early January to see who would get it.