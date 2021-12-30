Where did Eko the tiger from the Naples Zoo go?

What happened to Eko the tiger at the Naples Zoo?

On Wednesday, a man was dragged into the enclosure of a Malaysian tiger at a zoo in Naples, Florida, and the tiger died.

The unidentified man was airlifted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

According to a zoo spokesperson, a man entered Eko the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens in Naples, Florida, without authorization on Wednesday.

The tiger grabbed the man’s arm and dragged him into the pen after entering the restricted area.

At around 6.30 p.m., police arrived on the scene, and a deputy kicked on the enclosure to get Eko to let go of the man.

The deputy fired at the tiger when he was unsuccessful, and it died later that day.

When Eko refused to release the man’s arm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “the deputy was forced to shoot the animal.”

“The man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are illegal and dangerous activities,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Initial reports indicated that the tiger grabbed the man’s arms and pulled it into the enclosure after the man crossed an initial fine barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure’s fencing,” he continued.

A helicopter was used to transport the man to Lee Memorial Hospital.

There has been no further information released.

According to the zoo, the man, who is in his twenties, is a contracted cleaner who was only supposed to clean the bathrooms and gift shop.

The zoo stated that it was closed for the day and that the man’s decision to enter the tiger’s enclosure was still unknown.

The zoo said the man “entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure” in a statement.

“The cleaning company is in charge of the restrooms and gift shop, but not of the animal enclosures.”

Eko is a critically endangered eight-year-old Malaysian tiger.

According to a study published in 2020, there are only about 200 Malaysian tigers in the world.

Because of deforestation and land loss due to development, this tiger’s breed is on the verge of extinction.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the breed has declined dramatically since the 1950s, when there were 3,000 Malaysian tigers in the world.

The Malaysian tiger is protected under the 2010 Wildlife Conservation Act, and the Malaysian Embassy estimates that it will become extinct in five to ten years if nothing is done to save it.