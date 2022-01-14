Where has Boris Johnson gone, and why is the Prime Minister isolating himself in Downing Street as the party feud continues?

Why is Boris Johnson self-isolating in Downing Street as the party feud continues?

After a close contact tested positive for Covid, Boris Johnson is following advice to limit contact as much as possible for the next seven days.

After a member of his immediate family tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said that Boris Johnson is unlikely to be seen in public for the next week.

Carrie, his wife, or one of their two young children tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

The Prime Minister is being isolated at a time when there are growing calls for him to resign over numerous parties that allegedly occurred at Downing Street during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

The Prime Minister is not required to self-isolate by the official rules.

People who are fully vaccinated are only required to isolate if they have symptoms or test positive themselves, not if someone in their household tests positive.

His spokesperson, on the other hand, stated that he will follow instructions to limit outside contact as much as possible for the next seven days.

“The PM is following instructions to conduct daily tests and limit contact with others,” they said.

The positive test occurred on Wednesday, so the PM will stick to this advice until Tuesday of next week.

“He’s reducing contact in accordance with the advice.”

He’ll be working from No 10, doing daily tests and limiting contact with others both outside and inside the building, as well as conducting meetings online.”

His isolation “doesn’t necessarily preclude him from doing any media interviews,” the spokesperson added.

Fully vaccinated close contacts are “strongly advised” to:

Despite previously denying that any parties took place during the first Covid-19 lockdown, the Prime Minister has admitted to attending a garden party at Downing Street in May 2020.

Mr Johnson said he only stayed for 25 minutes at the party but “implicitly believed this was a work event.”

“In retrospect, I should have called everyone back inside.”

“I should have thought of another way to express my gratitude,” he admitted.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged Prime Minister Theresa May to “do the decent thing and resign,” describing the Prime Minister’s defense as “so ridiculous that it is actually offensive.”

