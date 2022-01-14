Where is Dancing on Ice 2022 filmed, and can you get tickets to see it live?

The show is a seasonal favorite, but some may be wondering if they can see it live.

Dancing on Ice is back to brighten your gloomy January evenings.

The show has been a winter favorite since 2006 (with a three-year hiatus), but some viewers may be wondering if they can see it live.

Dancing on Ice 2022 has everything you need to know.

Since its return in 2018, Dancing on Ice has been filmed at a specially-built rink at RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire.

It had previously used the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, and had taken a three-year hiatus prior to that.

“Yes, it has ice in the center and there is a competition,” host Philip Schofield has said of the set in the past, “but it will look and feel different.”

There’s a new studio, and Jayne and Chris are on the jury, so our professional dancers can choreograph.”

Getting tickets to see the show live is possible, but difficult.

“We try to be as fair as possible about issuing the tickets,” SRO Audiences says on its website.

Applicants are chosen at random from the pool of candidates.

We plan to send tickets to successful applicants via email as soon as possible.”

Due to Covid-19, this has become even more difficult.

“This year for Dancing on Ice, we will admit the audience in a different way than usual; we never know in advance whether each group will attend, or will use all of their tickets, so we over-issue tickets to compensate for the inevitable no-shows and base the over-issue on attendance at previous recordings of a show,” the company adds.

“We admit regular ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis at most shows.”

This show will be recorded with each group seated at a table.

“Groups that fit the available tables will be given preference in order to make the most of the available space and accommodate as many people as possible.”

“As a result, although we hope to accommodate everyone who attends, if a group arrives after your party but their size fits the available seats and.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Where is Dancing on Ice 2022 filmed? Filming location for ITV series and if you can get tickets to watch live