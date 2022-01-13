Where is it hot in January? The best winter sun destinations in 2022

Where is it warm in January? The best winter sun destinations in 2022

JANUARY in the UK can be a depressing time, with temperatures plummeting and the excitement of Christmas having worn off.

We’ve rounded up the best places to visit to soak up some winter sun for those of you who can’t stand it any longer.

Long-haul destinations like Cancun and Barbados are the most popular in January.

Closer-to-home destinations, on the other hand, may appeal to those looking to reduce their carbon footprint – or flight time.

Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine can still be found in European hotspots like Tenerife and Lanzarote, which are only a few hours away by plane.

The top ten holiday destinations for January, according to the Met Office, are as follows:

Tenerife is a popular British holiday destination all year, but it is especially appealing in the winter.

The Spanish island of Ibiza, only a four-hour flight from the UK, is around 20 degrees Celsius, much warmer than the UK.

Even in January, the Mexican vacation hotspot maintains a comfortable temperature of around 30 degrees, making it ideal for a long-haul trip.

Many tour operators offer low-cost package deals to Cancun resorts with pristine beaches and delectable Mexican cuisine.

There has never been a better time to visit Jamaica now that flights to the Caribbean island have resumed.

Even in the evenings, temperatures hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Cape Verde, off the west coast of Africa, is south of the Canary Islands and has a similar dry climate to the Canaries, but it’s even hotter, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

The islands are only a six-hour flight from the UK and provide a nice middle ground between a quick trip to the Canaries and a longer trip to the tropics.

Egypt is a popular year-round destination for British tourists, but it’s especially pleasant in the winter.

The flight time is four hours and forty minutes, making it one of the list’s shorter-haul destinations.

Lanzarote has warm weather all year.

Brits can jet off to enjoy much warmer weather than the UK, with highs of 21°C and lows of 14°C.

Lanzarote is only a four-hour flight away, so it’s a great option if you want to get some sun without having to travel too far.

