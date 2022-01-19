Where is The Green Planet shot, and how can you see the locations for yourself, from Brazil to California?

How to visit the filming locations for The Green Planet yourself, from Brazil to California

From enormous water lilies in Brazil to giant sequoias in California, Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC series highlights some of the world’s most extraordinary plant species.

Rafflesia, also known as the corpse flower because of its foul odor, isn’t for everyone.

This parasitic plant, which spends most of its life hidden inside a vine, produces the world’s largest flower, a monstrous bloom measuring up to one meter across and the color of blood.

The rafflesia featured in Green Planet was filmed on the slopes of Mount Kinabalu in Malaysian Borneo, but there are nearly 30 species found all over Southeast Asia.

Trips up and around Mount Kinabalu start at RM1,400pp (£240) with Remarkable Borneo Tours.

The “tree’s eye” view of leafcutter ants returning their booty to the nest is one of the most remarkable sequences in the Tropical Worlds episode.

To survive, the ants cultivate a fungus from the leaves.

Leafcutter ants are found throughout Central and South America, but the ones featured in The Green Planet were captured at Costa Rica’s La Selva Biological Station.

Wildlife and nature itineraries can be customized by Costa Rican Trails.

The Pantanal wetlands are best known for elusive carnivores like jaguars, but the Water Worlds episode reveals that the giant water lily is a voracious predator as well.

The lilies, which have vicious spines on the underside of their pads, push all other plants out of the way so they can colonize lakes and rivers.

The pads are known for holding a small child’s weight.

Responsible Travel offers two-week wildlife-focused tours in the Pantanal for £3,475 per person, not including flights.

Marimo algae, which grows one foot across in Lake Akan on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but it’s true.

Prices for a week-long trip with Hokkaido Nature Tours, excluding flights, start at 215,800 yen (£1,400).

Giant sequoias are the world’s largest living organisms, found in groves in California’s Sierra Nevada (though their numbers are diminishing).

In Sequoia National Park, one nicknamed General Sherman stands 83 meters tall and has a base diameter of 11 meters, making it the tallest and widest tree in the park.

