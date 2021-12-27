Where is the James Webb Telescope now? A NASA tracker shows the space telescope’s progress since its launch.

Following its launch on Christmas Day, the James Webb Space Telescope will take about a month to reach a solar orbit one million miles from Earth.

On Christmas Day, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully launched, embarking on a mission to learn how stars formed.

The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope will look back in time to 400 million years after the Big Bang to answer astronomers’ unanswered questions about the universe.

The JWST, the most powerful telescope ever launched into space, will aid scientists in answering unanswered questions about the universe by revealing new details about the mysterious substance dark matter.

It will take about a month to reach its destination: a solar orbit around one million miles from Earth (roughly four times further than the moon) after launching from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana – here’s how to track its progress.

Nasa’s online “Where is Webb?” tool can be used to track the latest progress of the James Webb Space Telescope.

It provides real-time updates on a variety of information, including the craft’s current distance from Earth and cruising speed, as well as the percentage of its journey completed thus far.

You can also find out about the current stage of its deployment and examine each stage of its mission as it approaches its orbit.

The JWST project, also known as “Webb,” began in 1996 and was completed in 2016.

It bears the name of Nasa’s second administrator.

After an original target launch on Christmas Eve was postponed due to high winds, it launched successfully on an Ariane 5 rocket at 12.20pm on Saturday, December 25th.

“Lift-off, from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe,” said Nasa spokesman Rob Navias.

The goal of the space telescope is to go back in time and learn more about the formation of stars and galaxies, as well as how the first galaxies came to be.

It has the potential to make astronomical breakthroughs by mapping dark matter around galaxies in an attempt to unravel the mysteries of the mysterious substance.

A Mid-Infrared camera is used by the JWST.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

