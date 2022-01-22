Where to stay and what to do in Paris for a weekend break in the French capital

Visit a new gallery, have a drink à la ‘Call My Agent,’ or tour the renovated royal wine cellars while the streets are quieter.

What time should I leave?

It’s a fantastic time to visit Paris now that the borders are open and the streets are relatively quiet.

However, Paris is a delight at any time of year.

Spring brings cherry blossoms around Notre-Dame, as well as the Saint-Germain-des-Prés jazz festival and the French Open tennis tournament in May, while summer brings the Fête de la Musique, Bastille Day, and the Tour de France’s conclusion – though be aware that many restaurants close for several weeks.

The Nuit Blanche all-night arts festival, the Fête des Vendanges (a wine harvest festival) in Montmartre, and the International Contemporary Art Fair in October are all happening in the autumn.

If you’re traveling with children over Christmas, the Paris Light Festival runs from mid-November to mid-January, and the Festival du Merveilleux at Musée des Arts Forains, which features fairground artefacts and quirky curiosities, is a great place to visit.

For those over the age of 12, a passe sanitaire demonstrating vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is required to enter most public spaces (available on the TousAntiCovid app).

Where should you stay?

The newly opened M Social Hotel (1) is located on Boulevard Haussmann in the Opéra district and is housed in an Art Deco building.

It is centrally located and within walking distance of some of the city’s best shops, having been built in 1927.

Rooms start at £160 and range from small and elegant to larger, more decorative, and colorful.

(millenniumhotels.com) There’s also a brasserie, a café, and a bar.

The Shangri-La Paris (2), with its views of the Seine, is one of many five-star hotels in opulent settings.

Some rooms have breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower, but finding one for under £1,000 per night is difficult.

An aperitif at the Bar Botaniste (shangri-la.com) is more affordable.

Doubles start at €69 (£58) at Hotel Est (3), which is near the Gares du Nord and Gare de l’Est.

If all you need is a bed and a shower, they’re fine – and the breakfast isn’t bad (est-hotel-paris.com).

The Hotel Mademoiselle (4), located near the Gare du Nord, has a little more character, a spa, and double rooms starting at €80 (£67).

