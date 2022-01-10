Where to submit your recipe for the Queen’s Jubilee bake-off and how to enter the Platinum Pudding Competition

The Platinum Pudding Competition is looking for a dessert fit for the Queen, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

When she turns 70 years old this year, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

A special nationwide bake off is taking place, in addition to a jam-packed bank holiday weekend that includes everything from beacon lighting to a star-studded concert.

The Platinum Pudding Competition aims to find a dessert worthy of the jubilee, with the winning recipe being presented to the Queen and the public as part of the festivities – find out how to enter.

The official jubilee celebrations kick off with the Platinum Pudding Competition.

It was launched by Fortnum and Mason on Monday, January 10th, with the goal of finding a dessert worthy of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

An expert panel including culinary legend Dame Mary Berry, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and MasterChef: The Professionals maestro Monica Galetti will judge the recipes.

They’ll be judging based on a number of factors, including whether it’s an original recipe that (obviously) tastes great, is easy to make at home by amateur bakers, and looks fit for a Queen.

It also helps if the pudding has a memorable backstory – perhaps it was inspired by the monarch herself or is based on a family recipe passed down through generations.

On the Fortnum and Mason website, you can enter the Platinum Pudding Competition – one recipe per person is allowed.

Anyone aged 8 and up is eligible to enter the contest, though anyone aged 8 to 17 will need a parent or guardian to complete the form on their behalf.

You’ll need to fill out the main recipe form after entering your name, email address, and phone number.

You must ensure that your recipe meets the entry criteria…

“While the term ‘pudding’ has become synonymous with dessert in the United Kingdom, not all puddings are desserts, while all desserts are puddings,” Fortnum and Mason adds – you can read the full definition here.

The deadline for submitting entries is Friday, February 4th.

