Where to travel with unvaccinated teenagers and children and the best ski vacations to book for February half-term

With France now open, February trips appear to be more feasible.

Jacob Lewis helps families find the resources they need.

France is a good option for teenagers, but it’s best for families with small children because domestic Covid-19 rules don’t apply to children under the age of 12, but unvaccinated children under the age of 18 must test daily.

Since restrictions were eased, Crystal Ski reports that France has become “by far” its most popular destination, with most half-term packages sold out.

Seven nights’ half-board at Hotel La Vanoise 1825 in Brides-les-Bains from £780pp departing Birmingham for Chambery on 12 February is still available, according to crystalski.co.uk.

Pre-departure PCR and vaccination are required.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt.

Children under the age of 18 inherit their parents’ vaccination records.

Vaccination (plus booster) or recent infection in public places.

Antigen test (24 hours) for those under the age of 18.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to attend.

For half-term, Esprit Ski expects “exceptional demand.”

It has a week at Chalet Hotel de Champoluc, near the piste in Champoluc, for £1,820pp, with flights from Manchester on February 13th, according to espritski.com.

Vaccination and PCR (48 hours) or antigen (24 hours) are required for entry.

Vaccination is not required for those under the age of 17.

Testing and vaccination are not required for children under the age of six.

Vaccination or recovery via the Super Green pass in public places.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to attend.

Because of the duty-free food and drink, eating out in Andorra is less expensive than in neighboring Spain or France, and Covid restrictions are minimal.

Seven nights’ half-board at Hotel Magic Ski in Arinsal, starting at £704 per person based on four sharing, including flights from Manchester to Barcelona on February 19th, inghams.co.uk

Andorra can be reached via Spain or France.

Families traveling with unvaccinated teenagers should fly through France (Inghams flies through Spain).

Families with young children or teenagers who have been vaccinated should enter through Spain.

Vaccination, recovery, or test in public places.

Children under the age of sixteen are exempt.

Unvaccinated teenagers in Austria can get a “Holiday Ninja Pass” that allows them to test regularly instead of getting vaccinated.

Hotel Carinthia in Bad Hofgastein, a family hotel near the ski lift and thermal baths, is £1,344pp for six nights’ half-board for a family of four, with Gatwick flights on February 13 sunweb.co.uk

Entry requirements include a 48-hour PCR test, full vaccination, and either a booster shot (at least 120 days after the second jab) or recent infection.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to attend.

Only for those under the age of eighteen.

Vaccination vs. recovery in public places

Under the age of twelve.

