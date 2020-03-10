Where you can buy bog roll in YOUR city and what time of day supermarkets replenish their stocks

Supermarket shelves are being stripped bare of toilet paper as coronavirus panic continues to spiral, but with careful planning and pinpoint timing, an elusive pack should still be in reach.

Australians are waking at the crack of dawn to raid the aisles of Coles, Woolworths and Aldi, which have all imposed limits on the sale of loo roll as they struggle to keep up with the insatiable – and bizarre – demand.

At times toilet paper hysteria has allegedly turned violent, with a string of shoppers charged with the assault of fellow customers who managed to grab the last pack before them.

As the hysteria intensifies, Daily Mail Australia takes a look at the stores least likely to have run out of loo roll – and the best times to buy.

The best places to find toilet paper in Sydney include Coles at Pyrmont and Double Bay Woolworths, with supplies usually available throughout the morning.

The Coles store at World Square in the heart of the city receives an overnight toilet paper delivery. The best time to purchase there is 6am, when the store opens.

Waterloo Coles receives a loo roll shipment twice a day – one in the morning and another between 7.30pm and 11pm. The best time to buy there is 7am.

Other supermarkets across Sydney have one shipment coming in daily, but most run out within an hour.

After midday, you’re less likely to get your hands on a pack of loo roll at any Sydney supermarket.

Coles in Melbourne’s CBD, off Elizabeth and Flinders Streets, has two deliveries each day, one at 6am and another at 4pm.

If shoppers arrive shortly after the shipments, they should be able to purchase a pack. But they won’t last long.

Woolworth stores in Carlton, Southbank, Abbotsford all receive a delivery each morning.

Each store recommends shoppers arrive at opening time.

Coles in Woolloongabba has only one daily delivery but stock usually remains available until midday.

In Toowong, toilet paper delivery arrives about 6pm and some remains on the shelves the next morning, but it’s usually gone by 10am.

The Queen Street store has deliveries three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 3pm and 9pm. Stock runs out very quickly.

The Woolworths store in Paddington has deliveries coming in every two days with no set time.

In Southpoint it arrives towards the evening and the morning is when it’s best to buy.

Coles in Raine Square stocks up at 8pm and usually has supplies until the following morning, but you’ll be hard pressed buying loo roll after midday.

Woolworths at Mt Hawthorn gets three deliveries a week, but the time range varies depending on the day.

Subiaco Square Woolworths receives toilet paper deliveries at night.

There, your best chance of purchasing is when the store opens at 8am.

An ex-Big Brother winner has hit out at people hoarding toilet paper for denying her son with cystic fibrosis access to the essential item.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 110,000 globally including 91 in Australia, has sparked panic buying of toilet paper across the country in recent days.

Mother Regina Sorensen, who won Big Brother in 2003, pleaded with her fellow Australians to reconsider buying in large quantities as her son Lucas, ten, has a condition which forces him to use the toilet more than most.

‘Can this madness just end?’ the ex-reality TV star said in a video posted to Twitter as she stood in front of empty shelves at a Woolworths store on the Gold Coast.

‘Think of all the other people who really desperately need loo paper. Think of all the cystic fibrosis families out there.

‘My son has that and goes to the toilet a lot.’

Sorensen herself has had to limit her toilet paper usage by reducing her coffee and water intake, she told 7News.

‘I’ve had to ration (the rolls) – I’m down to half a roll now,’ she said.

She said her son’s digestive system meant he had to spend extended periods using the toilet.

‘He goes to the toilet a lot and he can sit on the loo for half an hour at times,’ she said.

‘I just wish everyone can just calm down a little more, be considerate.’

Cystic fibrosis affects the digestive system and pancreas as it damages the mucus production process.

So far, 91 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus nationwide, including three people who have died.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 109,000 people across 106 countries. At least 3,827 have died.