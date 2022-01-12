Whether Boris Johnson is ousted or not, the Conservatives are in the midst of a nightmare that they have created.

Whether Boris Johnson is ousted or not, the Conservatives are in the midst of a nightmare they created.

What has occurred here is much larger than the individual in charge.

It is a chasm in the Conservative Party’s heart.

This was the turning point.

It’s been coming for years, ever since the Prime Minister began his career as a journalist on Fleet Street in the 1980s.

It’s finally here.

Boris Johnson’s deception has finally caught up with him.

Ashen-faced, he entered the Commons for this week’s PMQs.

It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments of high drama when the British system’s constitutional arrangements leave a prime minister with nowhere to hide.

This was the most ferocious bear pit in the Commons.

Johnson tried everything he could to stop the bleeding.

He admitted to attending a party in Downing Street during the first lockdown in May, but said he “implicitly believed this was a work event.”

He expressed regret.

He pleaded with MPs to wait for the results of the official investigation before passing judgment.

The story he told made no sense at all.

He was claiming he had no idea he was at a party he had organized and held in his own garden, and that he had no idea he was there.

There was a wall of silence behind him, which was far more disturbing than the shouts of Labour MPs in front of him.

The Conservative parliamentary party’s men and women looked at him with bated breath.

Their golden goose was laying eggs that were infected with a disease.

The great guarantor of electoral victory had been tainted, and it appeared that the damage was irreversible.

Their calculation had no moral dimension, and we shouldn’t pretend that it did.

When they allowed him to become Prime Minister, they relinquished any claim to that word.

Throughout his political career, Boris Johnson has lied and twisted the truth.

When he was fired by The New York Times for allegedly fabricating quotes in the 1980s, he did it as a reporter.

He did it again in the 1990s as the Telegraph’s Brussels correspondent, when he created a new journalistic sub-genre of ludicrous eurosceptic myth-making.

From hop-on, hop-off buses with ticket inspectors to Tube tickets, he made promises as Mayor of London that he then broke.

