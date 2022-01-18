Whether Boris Johnson survives the No 10 party row or not, inflation will be the Tories’ biggest headache.

Whether Boris Johnson survives the No 10 party row or not, inflation will be the Conservatives’ biggest headache.

For the third time in a decade of Conservative rule, real pay packets are shrinking.

In the midst of Boris Johnson’s woes, the latest official job statistics showed that unemployment fell back to pre-pandemic levels in the three months leading up to November.

Rishi Sunak, who clearly feels vindicated in his decision to phase out state furlough support, was quick to hail the latest “proof that the jobs market is thriving, with employee numbers rising to record levels,” as the latest “proof that the jobs market is thriving, with employee numbers rising to record levels.”

However, the Chancellor remained silent on the less positive news in the labor market statistics: real regular average weekly earnings fell by 1% in November, owing to rising inflation (CPI rose to 4.6%) and falling nominal wage growth (down to 3.5%).

According to a study conducted by the Resolution Foundation, real wages began to decline in June 2021.

Given the real wage declines following the financial crisis (from 2011 to 2014) and the EU referendum (2017), this would be the third time that pay packets have shrunk during the Tories’ decade in power.

And, with inflation expected to reach 6% in April, the government’s “cost of living crisis” of rising energy bills and taxes looks as difficult as ever.

The Prime Minister has defended himself in the last week after allegations that he said inflation fears were unfounded.

In an interview with Sky News in October, he clarified that “some of the predictions…about inflation had not proven well-founded.”

He implied that he was referring to previous inflation scares, not the current one.

It’s worth noting that, historically, Johnson was completely correct.

Many inflation “hawks” have appeared on a regular basis since 2010, claiming that prices are about to spiral out of control, only to be proven wrong.

Fears of inflation, as one weary American academic put it last year, are like “that smoke detector that goes off every time you burn the toast,” with every bond market blip or oil price jump prompting an outsized response.

For some in his party, Johnson’s overall laid-back approach means he didn’t take seriously the blaring inflation fire alarm of last autumn, when gas prices skyrocketed and global inflation for other reasons.

