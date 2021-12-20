Which countries are subject to UK travel restrictions, and where do Covid rules apply as more countries impose quarantine?

Which countries are subject to UK travel restrictions, and where are Covid rules in effect as more countries impose quarantine?

Due to the rapid spread of the Covid variant, an increasing number of countries are considering or have already implemented restrictions on UK arrivals.

Countries around the world have moved to impose travel restrictions on Britons as the UK sees record-high numbers of Covid-19 and a rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Thailand is the latest country to consider tightening travel restrictions for international visitors, which could include mandatory quarantine even for those who have been vaccinated.

Thailand only reopened to foreign visitors in November, putting an end to nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a drop in tourism, a key industry and economic driver that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

Anyone arriving from the United Kingdom aged 12 and up is subjected to screening, which means all visitors must remain in quarantine until a negative result from an airport lab test is obtained.

It also requires visitors to complete five lateral flow tests provided at the airport during their stay in Cyprus, where half of the visitors are from the United Kingdom.

The new rules went into effect on Saturday in response to what the Cyprus health ministry described as a “dramatic increase” in Omicron cases in the United Kingdom.

Following a steady rise in November, the UK has seen an increase in cases in the last few days, owing to Omicron.

On Sunday, 82,886 new infections were reported.

The variant, which is thought to spread much more quickly than previous strains, was first discovered in South Africa last month and is now present in at least 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Even if they have proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test, people arriving from the UK via the Netherlands will be subject to a 10-day quarantine beginning on Wednesday.

Tourists and business travelers from the United Kingdom are prohibited from visiting France until further notice; only residents, hauliers, and those with “compelling reasons” are permitted to do so.

Last Friday, Germany announced sanctions against the United Kingdom, under which any person arriving in the.

