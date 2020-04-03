Which Disney+ Movies Can You Watch in 4K and HDR in the UK? [Updated]

One of the defining characteristics of Disney+ is that it’s one price and plan for everyone. Unlike, say, Netflix, you don’t have to pay more for things like better picture quality. So in other words you can watch films in the best possible way, namely 4K and HDR, while only paying that same £6 a month of £60 a year.

But you may be wondering how much 4K content is actually available to you, because it’s still not a very common standard in the world of home entertainment. Now that Disney+ has launched in the UK, we can tell you exactly which films are available in 4K resolution (or UHD if you prefer) with the better colouring offered by HDR.

There are more of them than you might expect, but because Disney hasn’t really done much to make 4K content easy to find there’s only one sure-fire way of finding stuff that is. That involves scrolling down the homepage until you see a category called ‘Ultra HD and HDR’.

That said it doesn’t seem to be appearing on every device. This shot was from the browser version of Disney+ anyway:

That’s the 4K section, which has a selection of content available in the best resolution your device can handle. On the list right now we have:

The weird thing is a lot more content is available in 4K, but it’s not in that section. The only way of checking is to find the film or series in question, hit the ‘Details’ tab and scroll down to see the resolution. Avengers: Endgame, Rogue One, and The Mandalorian are available in 4K, as are several other films, but you wouldn’t know that until you go and check. Because there’s no way of searching for 4K or seeing a more defined list as you would find on the likes of Netflix.

Honestly it’s pretty baffling, especially since 4K at no extra cost is one of the defining perks of Disney+. You can tell Disney is new to this whole ‘internet’ thing, can’t you?

You can sign up to Disney+ on the official website, where it will cost you £6 a month or £60 a year. And if you want to enjoy 4K HDR, make sure you have a compatible TV and streaming device.