Which energy suppliers have gone bankrupt? All of the businesses that have gone bankrupt as a result of Bulb’s special administration.

Shell Energy, British Gas, and Octopus Energy were among the 22 companies that failed before Bulb, with a total of 2,076,800 customers.

Following the partial collapse of energy provider Bulb, 22 other companies have ceased trading due to the gas crisis.

Bulb, which has 1.7 million customers, is by far the largest company in trouble.

Bulb’s decision to be placed in “special administration,” meaning it will be run by the government, is a departure from the standard procedure for smaller businesses.

Until now, Ofgem has allowed energy companies to go bankrupt, with customers being transferred to a new provider chosen by the energy regulator.

The 22 suppliers that went out of business had a total of 2,076,800 customers, with Shell Energy, British Gas, and Octopus Energy each taking on around 500,000 customers.

Prior to Bulb, Avro Energy had the most customers, with 580,000, followed by People’s Energy with 350,000, and Pure Planet with 235,000.

Hub Energy switched to EON Next on August 9th, affecting 6,000 domestic and 9,000 non-domestic customers.

MoneyPlus Energy was acquired by British Gas on September 7th, and 9,000 domestic customers were transferred to British Gas.

PFP energy switched to British Gas on September 7th, affecting 82,000 domestic and 5,600 non-domestic customers.

Utility Point – EDF switched 220,000 domestic customers on September 14th.

People’s Energy moved 350,000 domestic customers and 1,000 non-domestic customers to British Gas on September 14th.

Green Supplier Limited – 255,000 domestic customers switched to Shell Energy on September 22.

580,000 domestic customers were transferred from Avro Energy to Octopus Energy on September 22nd.

Symbio Energy switched 48,000 domestic customers to EON Next on September 29th.

Igloo Energy switched to EON Next on September 29th, affecting 179,000 domestic customers.

Enstroga moved 6,000 domestic customers to EON Next on September 29.

15,000 domestic customers were transferred to Shell Energy on October 13th.

Pure Planet – 235,000 domestic customers switched to Shell Energy on October 13th.

Daligas, 14 October – Shell Energy took over 9,000 domestic and non-domestic customers.

Goto Energy was acquired by Shell Energy on October 18th, resulting in the transfer of 22,000 domestic customers.

Bluegreen Energy moved 5,900 domestic and non-domestic customers to British Gas on November 1st.

Ampoweruk Ltd – 600 on November 2nd.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

