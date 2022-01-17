Which events is Sue Gray looking into, and when will her report be released?

Which Downing Street parties is Sue Gray looking into, and when will her report be released?

A timeline of all the Downing Street parties that are said to have occurred.

The investigation into allegations that parties were held at Downing Street in violation of Covid rules is being led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

During the pandemic, ministers have been accused of breaking restrictions 13 times and hosting “wine time Fridays.”

The mandarin is investigating the alleged lockdown breaches and is said to have already questioned Boris Johnson as part of the investigation.

Here’s what we know about the parties under investigation so far, as well as when Ms Gray’s report could be released.

No 10 has been accused of throwing over a dozen parties in Downing Street so far.

As new reports of alleged gatherings are drip-fed to the press, the number has been steadily rising:

During the pandemic, No 10 is also accused of hosting “wine time Friday” to allow Downing Street staff to “let off steam” despite the country being under lockdown.

A suitcase was allegedly wheeled to a nearby Co-op to be filled with wine bottles.

Ms Gray will look into these allegations as well.

Ms Gray is suspected of looking through emails, calendar invites, phone messages, and eyewitness accounts, but some reports claim she also has access to CCTV and police reports.

The investigation’s first goal is likely to be to create a timeline for each of the events.

Ms Gray is then expected to figure out who and how they were organized, as well as who attended and was aware of the parties.

To establish the facts of the allegations, she will interview dozens of No 10 staffers, ministers, and even the Prime Minister himself.

According to Politico, Ms Gray’s report could be ready by the end of the week, but insiders are quick to point out that no publication date has been set.

The lack of a specific timeline is due to the fact that the scope of the investigation grows as new allegations are made.

The alleged parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, “wine down Fridays,” and a leaving do for defence adviser Captain Steve Higham have all surfaced in the last week.

Mr. Johnson has not yet arrived.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Downing Street parties: Which events Sue Gray is investigating and when her report could be published