Which famous architect is meeting their end? The great British art quiz

Leighton House Museum set today’s quiz, which enables you to explore the art collections of British museums closed due to Covid-19 – while answering some fiendish questions along the way

This quiz is brought to you in collaboration with Art UK, the online home for the UK’s public art collections, showing art from more than 3,000 venues and by 45,000 artists. Each day, a different collection on Art UK sets the questions.

Today our questions are from Leighton House Museum, the former home of the Victorian artist Frederic, Lord Leighton. The only purpose-built studio house in the UK that is open to the public, it contains a significant collection of paintings and sculpture by Leighton and his contemporaries.

You can see art from Leighton House Museum on Art UK here. Find out more on the museum’s website here.