Which music, according to playlists, can help you fall asleep?

The perfect bedtime song is 3.7 minutes long and has a BPM of 110.3.

At this time of year, cold nights, post-Christmas blues, and new year anxieties can make it difficult for anyone to sleep.

Many people listen to music to fall asleep, but not all tracks are created equal.

Currys has created a sleep playlist based on Spotify users’ favorite bedtime songs.

“Some people swear by music to put them to sleep,” a Curry’s spokesman said.

So, what are the best tunes for bedtime?

“The following songs, according to Spotify users, are some of the most popular for sleeping to, with each of them appearing on the most sleep-related playlists.

“It turns out that the ideal song to fall asleep to is 3.7 minutes long and has a BPM of 110.3.

It’s also best to keep the energy levels down for bedtime, with the songs averaging only 30 out of 100 on the energy scale.”

According to the study, Conan Gray’s Heather, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, and Coldplay’s Fix You are the best songs to listen to when trying to fall asleep.

Currys has created playlists for romance, workouts, studying, housework, and parties.